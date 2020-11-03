Contify, a Leading Competitive Intelligence Platform to Sponsor SCIP Intellicon 2020
Contify is the silver sponsor of the competitive intelligence event, IntelliCon 2020 to be held on November 16 to 20, 2020.
~55% of the people don’t even look at the intelligence that is shared with them. In my session, attendees will learn how to supercharge intelligence usage in their organization,”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that they are a silver sponsor at the SCIP IntelliCon 2020. SCIP is the largest non-profit community of Strategic & Competitive Intelligence leaders. IntelliCon 2020, the annual SCIP conference will be conducted virtually this year from November 16 – 20,2020. It is a ‘must-attend’ event for professionals involved in competitive intelligence and strategy function enabling them to keep up with best practices, technologies, and trends in the market and competitive intelligence landscape.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify
Mohit Bhakuni, founder and CEO of Contify, is a speaker at IntelliCon 2020 and will be presenting a breakout session on the topic ‘Personalize Competitive Intelligence using AI-enabled Market Intelligence Platform’ on 18 November 2020 at 12:00 PM, ET. In this session, he will discuss how to improve the intelligence usage in the organization by personalizing market and competitive intelligence for different teams and individuals using an AI-enabled market intelligence platform. Using case studies, Mohit will discuss the mapping of taxonomies with individual use-cases, personalizing market and competitive intelligence outputs, incorporating feedback, and user analytics.
Subject matter experts from Contify will also be present at IntelliCon 2020 to guide attendees on how to set up a successful market and competitive intelligence program. Additionally, Contify is offering a chance for the attendees to win a $300 Amazon gift card in a Raffle by signing up for the free trial of their AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platform. Winners will be notified through email after the event.
Contify will also be organizing five insightful roundtables during IntelliCon 2020, where a panel of competitive intelligence practitioners and featured speakers will discuss and share their considerable experience with the attendees on themes such as competitive intelligence tools and technology, sales/revenue enablement, digital transformation, leadership effectiveness, and competitive strategies.
"It’s never been more important for organizations to embrace the competitive intelligence toolkit to help them successfully navigate disruption,” says Cam Mackey, Executive Director of SCIP. Cam further added that “IntelliCon will accelerate the professional effectiveness of our community by connecting them with best practices, innovative approaches, and cutting-edge technologies from our sponsors and partners. SCIP is proud to team with Contify to help our members turbocharge the value they deliver to their organizations.
“As a company that has leveraged its experience, knowledge, and insights to help leading global businesses across industries achieve a competitive advantage, we at Contify are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious event of SCIP,” says Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify. He further added that “Organizations are well-aware of the need to boost their competitive strategies but the challenge is Competitive Intelligence is heavily underutilized. ~55% of the people don’t even look at the intelligence that is shared with them. In my session, attendees will learn how to mitigate this challenge and supercharge intelligence usage in their organization,”
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
About SCIP
SCIP stands for Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals. It is a global non-profit community of Intelligence Strategists with leaders who leverage insights, best practices, and unimpeachable ethics to drive growth and reduce risk in strategic choices. SCIP increases members’ impact through advancing ethical best practices, offering training and education in areas critical to professional effectiveness, curating innovative ideas, and cultivating a powerful peer community.
