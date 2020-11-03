USA Blockchain Industry research report, USA Blockchain Technology in BFSI, Manufacturing & Retail Sector - Ken Research
USA Blockchain-Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market - A Technology Disruptor in Record/Certificate Issuing and ManagingUSA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • WeInvest Capital Partners has selected Tokeny Solutions to tokenize the first real estate fund in Luxembourg. Tokeny Solutions will provide the end-to-end digital services needed for the compliant on boarding and management of investors.
• Data Gumbo, the trusted industrial blockchain network, has partnered with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (the Alliance), the largest statewide association in the country serving independent energy producers across the USA.
• UK data analytics company GeoSpock has raised USD 5.4 million in additional funding to accelerate the development and adoption of its database technology.
• iQSTEL announces Phase 1 Smart Contract Development for its blockchain based settlement and payment marketplace platform on track for Q1 2021
Blockchain Aiding In the New Paradigm Shift
Blockchain’s influence will affect all aspects of our life in the coming years, including how we work, purchase goods, record data, travel, do business & everything. Simply put, blockchain involves recording information in a way that creates trust in the data recorded at no extra cost. Blockchain is proof that you own something in an immutable digital format, whether it is a Bitcoin or your personal health records or any intellectual or physical property. Blockchain proves you are the owner of whatever digital information you have on the distributed, decentralized public ledger & any malicious attempt to change or temper that information can be stopped or monitored.
For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -
https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/usa-blockchain-enabled-record-issuing-platform-market/373316-105.html
Blockchain for Tamperproof & Integrity driven documents
The technology of blockchain helps in embedding authentication into the document itself and using a closed-loop tracking system to protect against tampering or modification without the knowledge of the issuing party so that the information can be misused or used for illegal purposes. It adds a layer of code called a block to the process, which is a sequence of unique letters and numbers protected by a highly secure form of encryption called a public key. The use of public-key encryption is important because it enables the owner of the information to control it without giving up any other information & a decentralized system of record-keeping can be enabled
The Movement towards Eco Friendly & Paper Less World Of Records Management Forward-thinking organizations across every industry/sector are looking to use blockchain technology to combat fraud, mitigate risk, and relieve administrative burdens associated with exchanging information and content; in addition, it also helps in providing digital prints of records & certificates while reducing redundant costs & a need to issue physical certificates. This furthermore helps in reducing dependence on paper as a primary raw material for issuing records & helps in providing a sustainable source of data management & issuance.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market" observed that there is a vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional record Issuing space. The report discuss the creation & feasibility study of a blockchain-enabled records/certificate issuing platform which can utilize the immutable nature of the blockchain technology to securely issue records & certificates. The platform could be a real disruptor in the traditional field as it eliminates various costs like printing, admin, logistics & more. The report further discusses use case scenarios in public & private sector, competition analysis of current players in the industry & end-user perception via survey analysis.
• Key Segments Covered (Use Case Analysis): -
Public Sector
Permits & Licenses
User Identification
Vital Documents
Legal Records
Private Sector
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Business Services
Manufacturing & Retail
Entertainment & Hospitality
Telecom
Energy
Key Target Audience
Hardware Technology Manufacturers
Software Technology Manufacturers
Cloud Storage Providing Enterprises
Public Institutions (Engaged in Issuance of Records)
Online Education Providers (Ed-Tech Companies)
IT Enterprises
BFSI Enterprises
Healthcare Enterprises
Universities & Schools
Hospitality & Entertainment Enterprises
Blockchain Industry Associations
Legal Service Providers
Manufacturing Enterprises
International Retail & maritime Shipment Providers
Blockchain Technology Software’s Providers
Engineering Service Providers
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period: FY’2014-FY’2020
Forecast Period: FY’2020-FY’2025
Companies Mentioned:
Blockchain Enabled Record/Certificates Issuing Companies
Smart Certificate
CloudCerts
Blockeducate
Block.Co
Certy
Certify
Others include Blockcerts, Verisas & more
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
Analysis of Enterprise IT Infrastructure in USA
IT Expenditure – Macro Overview
IT Expenditure Breakdown
Major Focus in IT Infrastructure Expenditure
New Technology Trends which are expected to have the Biggest Impact
Blockchain Technology Growth & Current Infrastructure
Lifecycle of Blockchain
Current Adoption of Blockchain Infrastructure
End User Perspective towards Blockchain
End User Analysis of Blockchain Enabled Record issuing platform
Public Sector Analysis & Use Cases
Private Sector Analysis & Use Cases
Competition analysis of current Blockchain Enabled Record issuing platform covering Overview, API Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Platform Analysis
Perception based Survey analysis of USA based enterprises
Awareness of Blockchain & Security Needs
Security a Priority for Entities Utilizing Digital Solutions
Influencing Factors for Decision Makers
Gap Analysis in Current Secured Digital Solutions
Analysis of Current Digital Platform Usage
Major Benefits Availed from Adoption of Secured Digital Solutions
Analysis of Entities Utilizing Physical & Unsecured Methods
Analysis of Problems associated with Physical & Unsecured Issuance
Adoption of a blockchain enabled record issuing platform
Mass Adoption of blockchain enabled record issuing platform Dependent on Customized Features
Subscription Model Analysis
Availability of Customized Solutions
Product Strategies & Overview
Feasibility Study of a block chain enabled record issuing platform
Exhaustive Industry basis Use Case Analysis
Analysis of Product Features & Offerings
Product Promotion & Assessment of Target Audience
Pricing & Subscription Analysis
