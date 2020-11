USA Blockchain Industry research report, USA Blockchain Technology in BFSI, Manufacturing & Retail Sector - Ken Research

USA Blockchain Platform Cover page USA Blockchain Platform Infographic

USA Blockchain-Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market - A Technology Disruptor in Record/Certificate Issuing and Managing

USA, November 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- • WeInvest Capital Partners has selected Tokeny Solutions to tokenize the first real estate fund in Luxembourg. Tokeny Solutions will provide the end-to-end digital services needed for the compliant on boarding and management of investors.• Data Gumbo, the trusted industrial blockchain network, has partnered with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (the Alliance), the largest statewide association in the country serving independent energy producers across the USA.• UK data analytics company GeoSpock has raised USD 5.4 million in additional funding to accelerate the development and adoption of its database technology.• iQSTEL announces Phase 1 Smart Contract Development for its blockchain based settlement and payment marketplace platform on track for Q1 2021Blockchain Aiding In the New Paradigm ShiftBlockchain’s influence will affect all aspects of our life in the coming years, including how we work, purchase goods, record data, travel, do business & everything. Simply put, blockchain involves recording information in a way that creates trust in the data recorded at no extra cost. Blockchain is proof that you own something in an immutable digital format, whether it is a Bitcoin or your personal health records or any intellectual or physical property. Blockchain proves you are the owner of whatever digital information you have on the distributed, decentralized public ledger & any malicious attempt to change or temper that information can be stopped or monitored.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -Blockchain for Tamperproof & Integrity driven documentsThe technology of blockchain helps in embedding authentication into the document itself and using a closed-loop tracking system to protect against tampering or modification without the knowledge of the issuing party so that the information can be misused or used for illegal purposes. It adds a layer of code called a block to the process, which is a sequence of unique letters and numbers protected by a highly secure form of encryption called a public key. The use of public-key encryption is important because it enables the owner of the information to control it without giving up any other information & a decentralized system of record-keeping can be enabledThe Movement towards Eco Friendly & Paper Less World Of Records Management Forward-thinking organizations across every industry/sector are looking to use blockchain technology to combat fraud, mitigate risk, and relieve administrative burdens associated with exchanging information and content; in addition, it also helps in providing digital prints of records & certificates while reducing redundant costs & a need to issue physical certificates. This furthermore helps in reducing dependence on paper as a primary raw material for issuing records & helps in providing a sustainable source of data management & issuance.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market " observed that there is a vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional record Issuing space. The report discuss the creation & feasibility study of a blockchain-enabled records/certificate issuing platform which can utilize the immutable nature of the blockchain technology to securely issue records & certificates. The platform could be a real disruptor in the traditional field as it eliminates various costs like printing, admin, logistics & more. The report further discusses use case scenarios in public & private sector, competition analysis of current players in the industry & end-user perception via survey analysis.• Key Segments Covered (Use Case Analysis): -Public SectorPermits & LicensesUser IdentificationVital DocumentsLegal RecordsPrivate SectorBFSIEducationHealthcareBusiness ServicesManufacturing & RetailEntertainment & HospitalityTelecomEnergyKey Target AudienceHardware Technology ManufacturersSoftware Technology ManufacturersCloud Storage Providing EnterprisesPublic Institutions (Engaged in Issuance of Records)Online Education Providers (Ed-Tech Companies)IT EnterprisesBFSI EnterprisesHealthcare EnterprisesUniversities & SchoolsHospitality & Entertainment EnterprisesBlockchain Industry AssociationsLegal Service ProvidersManufacturing EnterprisesInternational Retail & maritime Shipment ProvidersBlockchain Technology Software’s ProvidersEngineering Service ProvidersTime Period Captured in the Report:Historical Period: FY’2014-FY’2020Forecast Period: FY’2020-FY’2025Companies Mentioned:Blockchain Enabled Record/Certificates Issuing CompaniesSmart CertificateCloudCertsBlockeducateBlock.CoCertyCertifyOthers include Blockcerts, Verisas & moreKey Topics Covered in the Report:Analysis of Enterprise IT Infrastructure in USAIT Expenditure – Macro OverviewIT Expenditure BreakdownMajor Focus in IT Infrastructure ExpenditureNew Technology Trends which are expected to have the Biggest ImpactBlockchain Technology Growth & Current InfrastructureLifecycle of BlockchainCurrent Adoption of Blockchain InfrastructureEnd User Perspective towards BlockchainEnd User Analysis of Blockchain Enabled Record issuing platformPublic Sector Analysis & Use CasesPrivate Sector Analysis & Use CasesCompetition analysis of current Blockchain Enabled Record issuing platform covering Overview, API Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Platform AnalysisPerception based Survey analysis of USA based enterprisesAwareness of Blockchain & Security NeedsSecurity a Priority for Entities Utilizing Digital SolutionsInfluencing Factors for Decision MakersGap Analysis in Current Secured Digital SolutionsAnalysis of Current Digital Platform UsageMajor Benefits Availed from Adoption of Secured Digital SolutionsAnalysis of Entities Utilizing Physical & Unsecured MethodsAnalysis of Problems associated with Physical & Unsecured IssuanceAdoption of a blockchain enabled record issuing platformMass Adoption of blockchain enabled record issuing platform Dependent on Customized FeaturesSubscription Model AnalysisAvailability of Customized SolutionsProduct Strategies & OverviewFeasibility Study of a block chain enabled record issuing platformExhaustive Industry basis Use Case AnalysisAnalysis of Product Features & OfferingsProduct Promotion & Assessment of Target AudiencePricing & Subscription AnalysisFor More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -Related Reports by Ken Research: -Contact Us: -Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249