Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Armored Car (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Armored Car (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast

 

At approximately 12:40 pm, a suspect approached two employees of an Armored Car company at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded the US currency the employees were transporting. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was driven by another suspect.

 

The vehicle, described as a Mercedes S550 with tinted windows and unknown temporary tags, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

