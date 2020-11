FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added Across the State for Tuesday

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced free COVID-19 testing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 3 in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.