How to Vote on Election Day in Fremont by Justin Sha, Candidate for Fremont Mayor

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- How to Vote on Election Day in FremontFor the November 3, 2020 General Election, all voters registered by the Monday, October 19 deadline were mailed a ballot.IF YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE prior to this deadline, then you should have received a ballot in the mail. To vote, you may drop off your ballot at any Official 24-Hour Ballot Drop Box. In the City of Fremont, there are 8 official drop boxes, including locations at Fremont City Hall and any Fremont library. Don’t forget to also sign the back of your return envelope! (You may also drop off your ballot at an Official Accessible Voting Location/Polling Place.) Official Fremont Ballot Drop Box Locations –1. Fremont City Hall (Building A): 3300 Capital Ave, Fremont, CA 945382. Centerville Library: 3801 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 945363. East Bay Depot Café: 37260 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 945364. Fremont Main Library: 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 945385. Irvington Library: 41825 Greenpark Dr, Fremont, CA 945386. Niles Library: 150 I St, Fremont, CA 945367. Northwestern Polytechnic University: 47671 Westinghouse Dr, Fremont, CA 945398. Ohlone College (Building 19): 43600 Mission Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94539IF YOU DID NOT REGISTER TO VOTE BY THE DEADLINE AND/OR WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON, you may do so by visiting an Official Accessible Voting Location (polling station) on election day. If you did not register to vote, you may vote by requesting to vote by “provisional ballot.” In the City of Fremont, there are 12 official accessible voting locations that will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Official Fremont Accessible Voting Locations –1. American High School: 36300 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 945362. Ardenwood Elementary School: 33955 Emilia Ln, Fremont, CA 945553. E. M. Grimmer Elementary School: 43030 Newport Dr, Fremont, CA 945384. Fremont Adult School: 4700 Calaveras Ave, Fremont, CA 945385. Fremont Main Library: 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 945386. Islamic Center on Fremont (Masjid Zakariya): 42472 Albrae St, Fremont, CA 945387. James Leitch Elementary School: 47100 Fernald St, Fremont, CA 945398. Mission San Jose Elementary School: 43545 Bryant St, Fremont, CA 945399. Paradise Ballroom Event Center: 4100 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA 9453610. Sikh Temple (Gurdwara Sahib Temple): 300 Gurdwara Rd, Fremont, CA 9453611. Vallejo Mill Elementary School: 38569 Canyon Heights Dr, Fremont, CA 9453612. Warwick Elementary School: 3375 Warwick Rd, Fremont, CA 94555For more information of provisional voting, visit the California Secretary of State website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/provisional-voting ###About Justin Sha:Justin Sha is running for Mayor of Fremont, CA. Sha is VP of Customer Success at Droisys, a global technology company headquartered in Fremont, and he teaches business law at Ohlone College. Sha is an involved community member, serving on local nonprofit boards. He is the Chairman of Asian American Millennials for American Advancement as well as a member of the Ohlone College Foundation Board. Sha received his B.A. from Dartmouth College and his J.D. from UC Hastings College of the Law.To learn more, visit Justin Sha's campaign website: https://justin4fremont.org/

