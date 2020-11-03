Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,906 in the last 365 days.

How to Vote on Election Day in Fremont by Justin Sha, Candidate for Fremont Mayor

A map is shown with all listed official ballot drop box locations.

Official Ballot Drop Box Locations will be open until 8:00 PM on November 3rd.

A map is shown with all listed accessible voting locations (polling places).

Official Accessible Voting Locations (Polling Places) will be open until 8:00 PM on November 3rd.

Fremont Mayoral Candidate Justin Sha provides information to the public about how to vote on election day in the City of Fremont.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Vote on Election Day in Fremont

For the November 3, 2020 General Election, all voters registered by the Monday, October 19 deadline were mailed a ballot.

IF YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE prior to this deadline, then you should have received a ballot in the mail. To vote, you may drop off your ballot at any Official 24-Hour Ballot Drop Box. In the City of Fremont, there are 8 official drop boxes, including locations at Fremont City Hall and any Fremont library. Don’t forget to also sign the back of your return envelope! (You may also drop off your ballot at an Official Accessible Voting Location/Polling Place.) Official Fremont Ballot Drop Box Locations –

1. Fremont City Hall (Building A): 3300 Capital Ave, Fremont, CA 94538
2. Centerville Library: 3801 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
3. East Bay Depot Café: 37260 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536
4. Fremont Main Library: 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
5. Irvington Library: 41825 Greenpark Dr, Fremont, CA 94538
6. Niles Library: 150 I St, Fremont, CA 94536
7. Northwestern Polytechnic University: 47671 Westinghouse Dr, Fremont, CA 94539
8. Ohlone College (Building 19): 43600 Mission Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94539

https://www.acgov.org/rovapps/maps/ballotdropbox_map.htm

IF YOU DID NOT REGISTER TO VOTE BY THE DEADLINE AND/OR WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON, you may do so by visiting an Official Accessible Voting Location (polling station) on election day. If you did not register to vote, you may vote by requesting to vote by “provisional ballot.” In the City of Fremont, there are 12 official accessible voting locations that will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Official Fremont Accessible Voting Locations –

1. American High School: 36300 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536
2. Ardenwood Elementary School: 33955 Emilia Ln, Fremont, CA 94555
3. E. M. Grimmer Elementary School: 43030 Newport Dr, Fremont, CA 94538
4. Fremont Adult School: 4700 Calaveras Ave, Fremont, CA 94538
5. Fremont Main Library: 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
6. Islamic Center on Fremont (Masjid Zakariya): 42472 Albrae St, Fremont, CA 94538
7. James Leitch Elementary School: 47100 Fernald St, Fremont, CA 94539
8. Mission San Jose Elementary School: 43545 Bryant St, Fremont, CA 94539
9. Paradise Ballroom Event Center: 4100 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536
10. Sikh Temple (Gurdwara Sahib Temple): 300 Gurdwara Rd, Fremont, CA 94536
11. Vallejo Mill Elementary School: 38569 Canyon Heights Dr, Fremont, CA 94536
12. Warwick Elementary School: 3375 Warwick Rd, Fremont, CA 94555

For more information of provisional voting, visit the California Secretary of State website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/provisional-voting.

###

About Justin Sha:

Justin Sha is running for Mayor of Fremont, CA. Sha is VP of Customer Success at Droisys, a global technology company headquartered in Fremont, and he teaches business law at Ohlone College. Sha is an involved community member, serving on local nonprofit boards. He is the Chairman of Asian American Millennials for American Advancement as well as a member of the Ohlone College Foundation Board. Sha received his B.A. from Dartmouth College and his J.D. from UC Hastings College of the Law.

To learn more, visit Justin Sha's campaign website: https://justin4fremont.org/

Brett Hailey
JUSTIN FOR FREMONT MAYOR 2020
+1 510-666-7889
email us here

Justin Sha for Fremont Mayor

You just read:

How to Vote on Election Day in Fremont by Justin Sha, Candidate for Fremont Mayor

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.