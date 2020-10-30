State authorities announce investigation into Lily Mei’s campaign
As of October 22, 2020, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is now being investigated by state authorities for potentially violating state election law.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating Lily Mei for potential violations of state election law.FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 22, 2020, the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) announced that it has opened an investigation into Fremont Mayor Lily Mei’s campaign financial statements for potential violations of state election law. Chief of the Enforcement Division, Galena West, confirmed this in two public documents. (Copies of the public documents have been provided at the end of this article.)
On October 22 and October 23, Lily Mei and her re-election campaign were notified of these developments.
“This letter is to notify you that the Enforcement Division of the Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate the allegation(s), under the jurisdiction of the Commission, of the [complaint] submitted in the above-referenced matter.”
The investigation has been escalated from a mere complaint to an actual case and may be found at the FPPC’s Complaint and Case Information Portal by searching “Lily Mei” under “Respondent / Complainant.”
This case is now open and pending. State authorities are investigating Lily Mei and her re-election campaign (Case No. 2020-00923).
According to the FPPC, complaints are resolved in several ways depending on the strength of the evidence, the particular facts, and the amount of public harm involved. Here, Lily Mei is the only Fremont Mayoral candidate where the allegations, evidence, facts, and circumstances were serious enough to warrant the opening of a case by the FPPC.
In contrast, no other Fremont mayoral candidate is being investigated for potentially violating state election law. All other complaints made in this Fremont mayoral race against other mayoral candidates have been rejected by the FPPC—except the complaint against Lily Mei.
Potential consequences for violating the Political Reform Act include administrative proceedings, criminal prosecution, and civil action.
This is not Lily Mei’s first investigation by the FPPC. After an investigation commenced during the 2016 election, the FPPC found Lily Mei to have violated five (5) counts of state election law in 2017 after the election had concluded. Her violations included not reporting campaign donations and campaign expenditures, including almost $24,000 in late campaign expenditures.
To obtain an unredacted version of Lily Mei’s campaign financial disclosures, submit your formal request by emailing the Fremont City Clerk at: cclerk@fremont.gov. There appear to be many glaring discrepancies, ranging from misspelled addresses to incomplete donor information. Note that the City Clerk must provide you the ability to procure the unredacted hard copy of Lily Mei’s Form 460 filings under the law upon request.
The redacted version can be found here: https://public.netfile.com/pub2/Default.aspx?aid=FRE.
