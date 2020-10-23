Fair Political Practices Commission to Investigate Lily Mei for Potential Violations of State Election Law
As of October 22, 2020, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is now being investigated by state authorities for potentially violating state election law.FREMONT, CA, 94536, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 22, 2020, Chief of the Enforcement Division of the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Galena West confirmed in public documents that state authorities have opened an investigation into Lily Mei's campaign financial statements for potential violations of state election law. This ranges from incomplete/inaccurate reporting to potentially accepting double contributions or conduit contributions from donors.
On October 23, 2020, the FPPC confirmed that Lily Mei and Lily Mei for Fremont Mayor will both be investigated and that additional allegations have been merged with the existing case.
In 2017, Lily Mei was fined for violating 5 counts of state election law during her 2016 campaign. This included not reporting campaign donations and campaign expenditures.
Justin Sha
Justin for Fremont Mayor 2020
