INAUGURAL GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT HUMAN TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS

Rescue , Rehabilitate and Reintegrate survivors of Human Trafficking

The event will raise money to provide services and housing for survivors as well as to educate the Public & raise awareness about Human Trafficking.

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid golfers are plentiful in the Tampa Bay area, and Rahab’s Daughters Tampa Bay chapter is hoping they’ll tee off to support the organization’s first-ever “Swing With a Purpose” golf tournament. Hosted at the world-class Countryside Country Club course, the event will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020. The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 1 pm. Golfers will be challenged to show off their skills in contests for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and on the Putting Green. Prizes for all contests as well as First Place Gross and First Place Net will be awarded.

Golfers will be able to bid on exciting prizes at the silent auction throughout the day. A variety of sponsorships are still available for local businesses who want to show their support, with all proceeds going towards services and housing for human trafficking survivors in Tampa Bay. Human trafficking is a big problem for the Tampa Bay area. Florida is third in the country for human trafficking cases behind number two Texas and number one in California, according to the National Human Trafficking hotline, and the Tampa Bay area is particularly troublesome.

The Tampa Bay chapter of Rahab’s Daughters opened in advance of Super Bowl 2021 to prepare for the organization’s annual rescue and prevention mission during the week leading up to the game. With the Big Game being hosted in Tampa this year, the chapter has been busy getting prepared. “The outpouring of support from the Tampa Bay area has been incredible. We are grateful for the golfers who will be participating in our event and supporting the fight against human trafficking,” said Laurie Wisotsky, director of the Tampa Bay area chapter.

Interested in playing in the first annual Swing For a Purpose golf tournament? For more information and to become a sponsor or to register: Rahab's Daughters is a trauma-informed anti-trafficking organization founded by a trafficking survivor; and they specialize in the rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of survivors. As a suburban Chicago-based organization, each year they lead a mission trip to the Super Bowl host city to raise awareness, prevent trafficking, and rescue survivors.

Join the Fight against Human trafficking with Rahab's Daughters