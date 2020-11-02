Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,915 in the last 365 days.

General hunt in southwest Montana begins with mixed hunter success

Hunting - Region 3

Thu Oct 29 15:49:00 MDT 2020

Montana’s general hunting season for deer and elk began Saturday, with lower-than-average hunter participation in some areas of southwest Montana due to challenging weather and travel conditions, similar to 2019.

Wildlife biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks operated five check stations over the weekend, observing a total of 1,039 hunters. Biologists use check stations to collect data on hunter participation and success, as well as the species, sex and age class of the animals harvested. This supplements data collected through hunter harvest phone surveys.

Three of the check stations — Cameron, Gallatin and Mill Creek — only operated on Oct. 25. The Alder and Divide check stations operated on both Oct. 24 and 25. Hunter success was below average at the Alder check station, about average at the Cameron check station, and above average at the Gallatin, Divide and Mill Creek check stations.

In total, biologists checked 10 white-tailed deer, 17 mule deer and 72 elk over the weekend.

These figures do not account for different hunting season regulations over the years, which have varied from liberal to restrictive for elk and mule deer, depending on population status.

You just read:

General hunt in southwest Montana begins with mixed hunter success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.