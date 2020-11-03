Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Droisys is a Proud Gold Sponsor of the Pan IIT 2020 Conference

A logo of Pan IIT is shown.

IIT 2020: The Future Is Now is scheduled for December 4-5, 2020.

A logo of Droisys is shown with its tagline Embrace Innovation.

Droisys prides itself in being a top innovation consulting company with a passion for tackling and solving complex business challenges.

Pan IIT is proud to announce Droisys as a sponsor of the Pan IIT 2020 global summit that will be held December 4-5, 2020.

Be a part of the biggest gathering of engineers and futurists. Join us as we attempt to define what it takes to engineer our future—a better future for all of us.”
— Sanjiv Goyal, Pan IIT 2020 Conference Chair
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droisys joins Pan IIT 2020 as a gold sponsor of the virtual mega event, which aims to provide a forum with global thinkers to discuss new ideas for sustainability in economy, health, education, tech, and food for our planet.

Droisys is a global software innovation and consulting company. Droisys provides full-service software development: Droisys identifies opportunities, builds complex digital transformation strategies, and innovates with AI and machine learning to develop app prototypes and full-scale solutions. As a top technology solutions provider and partner, Droisys has created global impact for Fortune 500 companies, allowing businesses to scale in the areas they need to most. Droisys consultants and specialists are expertly versed in key and emerging technologies, ensuring that its business partners benefit from their expertise and stay ahead of the curve.

IIT 2020: The Future Is Now. As one of the world’s largest virtual summits, Pan IIT 2020 will see participation from 500K+ IIT alumni from over 100 countries across the globe. This conference will bring together change makers, innovators, and thinkers. Together, conference participants will innovate, network, and inspire and work towards rethinking the future of humanity.

The future is invented when we let our imaginations soar beyond current paradigms to find innovative, sustainable solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges, and Droisys believes in that future.

To learn more, visit: https://www.iit2020.org

Saumya Shrivastava
Droisys
IIT 2020: Future Is Now

