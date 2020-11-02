Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Frederick Wapner

(Subscription required) "As much as I want people to succeed and do the right thing, I used to maybe as a much younger judge go overboard on that and not be as tough as maybe I should have been," he said. "I think now I'm willing to look at a case and say, 'OK, I tried my best to help you and that's it. Now you get sentenced.'"

