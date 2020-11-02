Editorial: The state Supreme Court should take this chance to end California’s death penalty

The death penalty, in California as elsewhere, falls disproportionately on Black and Latino men, and is determined less by the nature of the crime than by where it occurred. The death penalty cannot stand, and we hope the court embraces the moment and throws out this barbaric practice.
