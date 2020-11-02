Notice of Annual Meeting

The annual meeting will be held on December 1st, 2020 at 12 Noon. The meeting will be held via Microsoft teams. The link will be posted the day before the meeting. If you are interested in running for office. Please email Nominations@nysfma.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.