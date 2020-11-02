Media Advisory: Governor's 2021-22 Virtual Budget Hearings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-22 budget hearings with cabinet agencies will be held November 9 through November 16, 2020. The hearings will be streamed live and accessible from the state’s web page at www.tn.gov, where hearings will also be archived for later viewing.

The hearings will be held in the Nashville room in the William R. Snodgrass “Tennessee” Tower, to allow for social distancing. Seating for media will include six seats inside the Nashville room and additional seating, as needed, in the nearby multi-media room, where viewing of the hearings will be provided. No other seating is available in order to maintain a safe environment.

Below is the schedule for the hearings. All times are Central Standard Time (CST).

Monday, November 9

9:30-10:00 a.m. – Opening presentation from DOR and Dr. Bill Fox RE: TN’s financial outlook

10:00-10:30 a.m. – Revenue

10:45-11:30 a.m. – Health

11:30 a.m. – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

1:00-1:15 p.m. – Labor and Workforce Development

1:45-2:45 p.m. – Economic and Community Development

3:00-3:30 p.m. – Military / TEMA

3:45-4:15 p.m. – Tourist Development

4:15 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

Tuesday, November 10

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Education

10:45-11:45 a.m. – Higher Education

11:45 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

1:00-2:00 p.m. – TennCare

2:15-3:15 p.m. – Children’s Services

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Mental Health

4:30 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

Thursday, November 12

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

10:30 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

1:00-2:00 p.m. – Human Services

2:15-3:15 p.m. – Correction

3:30-4:00 p.m. – Veterans Services

4:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

Friday, November 13

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Safety

10:45-11:15 a.m. – TBI

11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. – Finance & Administration

12:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability

1:00-1:45 p.m. – General Services

2:00-2:45 p.m. – Human Resources

Monday, November 16

9:30-10:00 a.m. – Financial Institutions

10:15-10:45 a.m. – Commerce and Insurance

11:00-11:30 a.m. – Agriculture

1:30-2:15 p.m. – Transportation

2:30-3:15 p.m. – Environment and Conservation

3:30-4:00 p.m. – Education Lottery Corp.

4:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability