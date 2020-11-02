Media Advisory: Governor's 2021-22 Virtual Budget Hearings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-22 budget hearings with cabinet agencies will be held November 9 through November 16, 2020. The hearings will be streamed live and accessible from the state’s web page at www.tn.gov, where hearings will also be archived for later viewing.
The hearings will be held in the Nashville room in the William R. Snodgrass “Tennessee” Tower, to allow for social distancing. Seating for media will include six seats inside the Nashville room and additional seating, as needed, in the nearby multi-media room, where viewing of the hearings will be provided. No other seating is available in order to maintain a safe environment.
Below is the schedule for the hearings. All times are Central Standard Time (CST).
Monday, November 9
9:30-10:00 a.m. – Opening presentation from DOR and Dr. Bill Fox RE: TN’s financial outlook
10:00-10:30 a.m. – Revenue
10:45-11:30 a.m. – Health
11:30 a.m. – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
1:00-1:15 p.m. – Labor and Workforce Development
1:45-2:45 p.m. – Economic and Community Development
3:00-3:30 p.m. – Military / TEMA
3:45-4:15 p.m. – Tourist Development
4:15 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
Tuesday, November 10
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Education
10:45-11:45 a.m. – Higher Education
11:45 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
1:00-2:00 p.m. – TennCare
2:15-3:15 p.m. – Children’s Services
3:30-4:30 p.m. – Mental Health
4:30 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
Thursday, November 12
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
10:30 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
1:00-2:00 p.m. – Human Services
2:15-3:15 p.m. – Correction
3:30-4:00 p.m. – Veterans Services
4:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
Friday, November 13
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Safety
10:45-11:15 a.m. – TBI
11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. – Finance & Administration
12:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability
1:00-1:45 p.m. – General Services
2:00-2:45 p.m. – Human Resources
Monday, November 16
9:30-10:00 a.m. – Financial Institutions
10:15-10:45 a.m. – Commerce and Insurance
11:00-11:30 a.m. – Agriculture
1:30-2:15 p.m. – Transportation
2:30-3:15 p.m. – Environment and Conservation
3:30-4:00 p.m. – Education Lottery Corp.
4:00 – Governor Bill Lee Media Availability