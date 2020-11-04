Loyalty360 Announces Finalists for 2020 Loyalty360 Awards
Finalists to participate in Loyalty360's virtual conference, attendees to vote, for the final judging roundCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has selected the finalists for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, which recognize brands that drive customer loyalty and successfully navigate today’s complex and evolving landscape. Attendees at this fall’s Virtual Loyalty360 Expo will select the winners from the list of finalists.
Awards will be given across 13 categories, each representing a vital tenet of a brand’s interactions with its customers. In addition, top-performing finalists will also be competing for the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence in their work this past year.
“For the seventh year of these awards, we are thrilled with not only the quantity but, more importantly, the quality of this year’s submissions,” says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “These finalists represent a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we’re excited to recognize them through our Loyalty360 Awards.”
The finalists for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards are:
B2B Customer Loyalty:
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Bank of America
• Essilor Group (in partnership with Brierley)
• Ally Financial
Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility:
• AARP (in partnership with Merkle)
• Caesars Entertainment
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
• Air Canada
Business Transformation:
• Air Canada
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• Wawa
• The GIANT Company
Customer Engagement & Advocacy:
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Chipotle
• Ally Financial
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
• Veggies Made Great (in partnership with Vesta)
Customer Insights & Metrics:
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Donatos Pizza (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Caesars Entertainment
• Hibbett Sports
• Black Star Burger (in partnership with Loyalty Plant)
Employee Engagement & Impact:
• Sodexo
• Hannaford Brothers Company
• The GIANT Company
• Overstock
• Sleep Number
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Program Partnership:
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Fido Wireless (in partnership with Prizelogic)
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Sony
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Incentive and Reward Design:
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• LEGO (in partnership with Oracle)
• American Eagle Outfitters
• Shell (in partnership with Wunderman Thompson)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• The Vitamin Shoppe
Loyalty Program Design:
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Atlantic Lottery Corporation (in partnership with Splash Dot)
• Giant Food
• 19 Crimes Wine (in partnership with Prizelogic)
Creative Campaign:
• Chipotle
• Sleep Number
• American Eagle Outfitters
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
Customer Loyalty Strategy:
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Porsche
• Bank of America
• 7-Eleven
Technology and Trends:
• Caesars Entertainment
• Overstock
• 7-Eleven (in partnership with Loyalty Methods)
• Ally Financial
CX Strategy:
• Domino’s
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• 7-Eleven
• Hibbett Sports
“These brands will share learnings, successes, and passion with attendees over the next several weeks as a part of the final voting round during our virtual event,” Loyalty360’s Johnson says. “These sessions are typically an attendee favorite as they allow for an in-depth perspective through a comprehensive understanding of how these brands are winning the hearts and minds of their customers.”
The announcement of the Loyalty360 Awards finalists marks the completion of the first half of a two-phase judging process – part of which makes the Loyalty360 Awards genuinely unique to the industry. The second phase of the judging process is a part of Loyalty360’s Virtual Expo, where conference attendees will judge their peers based on short presentations delivered by each finalist. During the finalist sessions, conference attendees can select their choices for platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners for each category.
Conference registration is still available for the Virtual Loyalty360 Expo. For information about the Loyalty360 Awards or virtual conference, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit loyaltyexpo.com.
