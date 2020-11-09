CLEARED4 Issues Its One Millionth Return-To-Work Access Pass
Automating Health Safety by being CLEARED4 Work, School and Public Gatherings during this Covid-19 pandemicNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, a market leader in return-to-work safety solutions, will issue its one millionth Covid-free Access Pass this month.
Launched in April 2020, in New York, CLEARED4’s patent-pending health management platform uniquely uses text messaging, health-centric technologies and on-site kiosks to obtain valuable health clearance during organization reopenings. The system does not require an app to be downloaded and has been designed to be simpler and faster for people to provide their information accurately and effectively. This unique approach leads to an increase in adoption and usage before individuals go to work or school or attend any organized gathering or public place. CLEARED4’s clients and their visitors appreciate the cleared4 platform because it increases the protection of an individual’s health and safety.
“We are so proud to be used across the country at venues like the Yankees’ and Cowboys’ stadiums, large school districts and hundreds of corporate office locations,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4 and a former ICU physician for intubated Covid-19 patients during the worst of the New York City pandemic. “Our system provides the smartest solution for minimizing Covid-19 for any type of organization. Without the need for an app, we help our clients ensure 100% adoption and compliance and the data becomes immediately available for sophisticated contact tracing without waiting for test results.”
The first return-to-work solution of its kind in the market, CLEARED4WORK, was the initial product launched in the CLEARED4 platform, followed by CLEARED4FANS for stadiums and CLEARED4CLASS for schools. Other verticals are planned including restaurants, travel, casinos, places of worship and even individual households.
CLEARED4 provides a patent-pending dynamic health survey tool for people to ensure they are 100% compliant with CDC and regional Covid regulations. The CLEARED4 platform offers a whole suite of Covid-safety tools to help clients automate all the processes involved in ensuring “return-to” safety protocols. Additionally, CLEARED4 helps mitigate any enterprise, factory or organization’s health and safety risks by delivering access control tools to prevent users without an appropriate cleared health status from entering a building.
“We evaluated a range of solutions to enable the safe return of both employees and fans to stadiums and public assembly facilities,” said Mike Morris, Chief Information Officer, Legends. “We choose CLEARED4 based on the strength of its technical architecture, not requiring the download of an app, and its robust feature set that has enabled us to automate our return-to-work protocols and be fully compliant with applicable health and privacy regulations.”
Addressing the rise in asymptomatic individuals, CLEARED4 is integrated with a number of testing solutions to enable clients comprehensive surveillance and diagnostic testing that seamlessly uploads into CLEARED4. This real-time integration ensures that exposed workers can be quickly detected for Covid-19 or given a clean bill of health within a 24-hour turnaround time to provide safety and productivity in the office.
Finally, CLEARED4 is the first commercially available solution that integrates vaccination data into its platform, enabling clients to track not only who is Covid-free, but also who have been vaccinated. This will become an important feature in 2021 when the population at large will be split into three categories. The first, those who confirm they are symptom-free using a health survey, the second being those who have recently tested negative for Covid, and the third, those who have implied immunity from a vaccination.
CLEARED4 prides itself on its customer centric approach which is critical in this very dynamic and complex environment. Not only does CLEARED4 provide its platform, but co-founder Dr Soumi and his medical team also provide real-time response and support to clients who have questions about their Covid safety protocols.
“Responsiveness is at a very, very high level, the access to the heads of the company, the almost instant response is remarkable.” Rosemary Johnson, Deputy Superintendent for Manhasset School District, NY. “In a very short span of time, we have built a level of confidence and reliability in a vendor that is remarkable. When we are talking about sickness and health, life and death situations, this is a whole different level of vendor reliance.”
CLEARED4 is easy to implement and can be integrated into the back-to-work plan of a new client within 24 hours. Prospective clients should visit https://www.cleared4.org/ to learn more about getting a demonstration and starting their free two week trial.
CLEARED4, is one of a suite of Covid-safety solutions from Chelsea Health Solutions, a NY company, enabling its clients to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending platform from Chelsea Health Solutions that provides a higher level of safety where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology, CLEARED4CLASS includes advanced symptom monitoring, secure access control, automated contract tracing and Covid testing.
Chelsea Health Solutions launched the CLEARED4 platform in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and more recently launched additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
