In Uncertain Times, Sopheon’s Newest Software Release Improves the Speed to Make Informed Decisions
New enhancements turn data into information, give confidence in resourcing plans & dynamically align functions across the company
We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers who are seeking new approaches to decision making in an environment defined by urgency and uncertainty.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation management, today announces the release of Accolade® version 13.2.
— Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO
The COVID-19 crisis with its massive impact on companies and industries will have lasting effects on business, many of which are as yet unknown. But as companies deal with pandemic-related delays – planned or unplanned – and initiate strategic pivots, it is naturally tempting to jump from one urgent task to the next, to just execute in the hope of staying the course.
Manufacturers are rapidly bringing supply chains home to rectify mass disruption to access to materials and distribution channels; consumer products companies are changing their product portfolio mix and increasingly shifting to direct-to-consumer sales models; companies across all industries are rationalizing their product mix, and cutting the breadth of offerings to meet unexpected demand for other elements of their portfolios.
“The ability to engage interactively with our data and manipulate it in situ is exciting,” said Dave MacAdam, Director of Innovation Strategy at Novelis. “This will help both our business leaders and technical users gain immediate answers to their questions, which will dramatically increase the speed to decisions. The value of this is enormous.”
The capabilities released today in Accolade 13.2 are purposefully designed to help companies prioritize the most pressing issues first while ignoring distractions; and to get interactive data visualizations that enable informed decision making by providing a faster path to uncovering critical insights. This will assist business leaders in taking immediate action, rapidly assessing impacts of decisions, and mitigating the risks to their business, product and operational plans, and resources.
“Traditional approaches to prioritizing initiatives, programs and projects are far too slow for the turbulence we are experiencing,” said Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO. “In addition, companies that are yet to digitalize the management of strategic initiatives cannot easily align decisions with strategic value to the business. Given that continual changes to priorities and risks are a reality for the foreseeable future, we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers who are seeking new approaches to decision making in an environment defined by urgency and uncertainty.”
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE
Accolade 13.2 is available immediately worldwide for purchase.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability.
Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning.
Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit our www.sopheon.com.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc
Cheral Druck
Sopheon
+1 952-851-7500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn