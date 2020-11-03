F12.net and Clairvest Group Partner to Transform SME IT
One of Canada's largest SME focused IT managed service providers announces partnership to fuel innovative new service offering.
The talented management team at F12 has demonstrated tremendous success in the managed IT services market and has a bold vision for how business technology must evolve.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F12.net Inc. (“F12” or “the Company”) today announced its new partnership with Canadian-based private equity firm Clairvest Group Inc. (“Clairvest”). Clairvest will be joining the F12 ownership group along with the Company’s existing management team.
F12 is in the final development stages of a new IT offering that aims to transform how business technology is bought, delivered, and managed. The offering is built for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and will launch in Canada in the coming months.
“It took us two years to find the right partner to support us through our next phase of growth that includes a next-generation IT platform. F12 has thirteen operating partners, so first and foremost, we needed alignment around our shared vision for the industry. We also sought industry expertise and experience. Finally, we wanted to see a strong reputation and proven track record helping organizations scale. For all these reasons, Clairvest emerged as the obvious choice for F12,” said Alex Webb, CEO and Founder of F12.
“We are excited to partner with the owner-operators of F12. The talented management team at F12 has demonstrated tremendous success in the managed IT services market and has a bold vision for how business technology must evolve. F12 has the team and the plan to execute on this vision. We are looking forward to supporting them in this journey,” said Mitch Green, Managing Director at Clairvest.
F12 grew by uniting several strong managed IT service companies under a common, fully integrated operating model. Combining strengths enables F12 to serve the ever-growing security, agility, and scalability demands of today’s businesses. F12 most recently completed the acquisition and integration of Level 4 Technologies out of Vancouver. With help from Clairvest, F12 aims to continue its quest to become the leading national provider of managed IT services for SMEs.
About F12.net
F12.net is a rapidly expanding leader in managed IT services for Canadian-based small and medium enterprises. F12’s comprehensive programs combat IT risk and complexity, simplifying and enabling technology so business leaders can focus and thrive.
About Clairvest Group
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top-performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.4 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 54 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.
