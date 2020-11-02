Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Police Conduct Coordinated Effort To Combat Illegal Street Racing And Excessive Exhaust Noise In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Police in Montgomery County partnered to conduct “Operation Gas Can”, an initiative to combat illegal street racing and excessive exhaust noise.

“Operation Gas Can” yielded 51 traffic stops, 40 citations, 30 warnings, eight equipment repair orders, and three arrests during the one-day initiative.  The five-hour joint effort on Friday, October 30th, included troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with officers from the Gaithersburg City Police Department, Montgomery County Police Department, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.  The Maryland Department of Transportation assisted by placing sign boards at local Park & Rides, to clearly indicate these lots are designated for commuters only.

The coordinated effort among Montgomery County law enforcement partners is a response to recent citizen complaints in the region.  “Operation Gas Can” is the fourth initiative to address aggressive driving, street racing and excessive noise caused by modified exhaust systems in Montgomery County this year.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

 

