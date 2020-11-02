Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All-Star Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Release Announced

The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Cover

The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Keith Emerson's 76th birthday, The Keith Emerson Estate and Cherry Red Records announce the long-awaited release of The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert on March 11, 2021 (the 5th anniversary of Keith's passing). This official 3-disc set brings you the historical 2016 tribute show in Los Angeles featuring a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of musical luminaries performing music from Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Nice, Emerson, Lake & Powell, The Keith Emerson Band and the Three Fates Project.

The 2 1/2 - hour concert film features many stellar performances by over two dozen prominent artists in rock, jazz and classical music as well as artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, tribute speeches, and a gallery of personal never-before-seen photos from the Emerson estate. The concert will be released on Blu-Ray along with a bonus 2-CD set which features an exclusive audio recording of the show.

Performers include Brian Auger, Eddie Jobson, Jordan Rudess, Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Vinnie Colaiuta, Marc Bonilla, Gregg Bissonnette, CJ Vanston, Troy Luccketta, Rachel Flowers, Terje Mikkelsen, Philippe Saisse, Joe Travers, Travis Davis, Ed Roth, Jonathan Sindelman, Mike Wallace, Mick Mahan, Karma Auger, Rick Livingstone, Kae Matsumoto, Aaron Emerson, Dan Lutz, and Michael Fitzpatrick.

This highly-anticipated concert captures the essence of what made Keith Emerson a pioneer of prog rock, a treasure among his many fans and friends, and a legendary keyboardist and composer with the iconic supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

“It was a great honor to be asked to play in tribute to not only a friend but a musical giant and hero to us all. I hope he smiles from heaven knowing the spirit this was done in. So many unreal musicians and thanks to Marc for putting it all together like that! RIP Keith. You are so missed...” - Steve Lukather, 2020

All proceeds go to the charity The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, which was close to Keith’s heart. Artists, crew and all involved have donated their skills and time gratis for this worthy cause, which afflicts thousands of musicians annually.

For more information and updates on the Blu-ray release, please visit:
www.keithemerson.com
www.facebook.com/officialkeithemerson
www.facebook.com/keithemersontributeconcert

Contact: Mari Kawaguchi, info@keith-emerson.com

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here

