Archery/Fall Mountain Lion Hunting To Close In HD 690

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Nov 02 10:35:54 MST 2020

Archery/Fall Mountain Lion Hunting to Close in HD 690

 

The hunting of all mountain lions in the northeastern Montana Hunting District 690, which includes portions of Chouteau, Blaine and Hill counties will close at one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.            

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the district had been met.

This hunting district may re-open depending on sub-quota and quotas filled during the fall season for the hunting of mountain lions for the Winter Season beginning December 1, 2020

For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov click on "Hunting" then click on "Drawing & Quota Status" or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

