CCHR Calls Attention to Drugging of Millions of Children on the Heels of ADHD Awareness Month
Vyvanse has serious side effects, including mental/mood/behavior changes (such as agitation, aggression, mood swings, depression, hallucinations, abnormal thoughts/behavior and suicidal thoughts/attempts).
Children are being drugged simply because psychiatry has pathologized normal childhood behaviors, and repackaged them as “mental disorders.”
Currently almost 7 million children between the ages of 0 to 17 are using prescription psychiatric drugs including more than 1 million who are using antipsychotics.
The Florida chapter of CCHR is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children.
There are over 6.7 million US children being prescribed psychiatric drugs with more than 3.3 million of these children prescribed drugs for ADHD.
The stated mission of ADHD Awareness Month is to provide information to the public based on evidence from scientific and peer-reviewed research yet there is no definitive test to identify ADHD. Instead healthcare professionals use a series of symptoms as a guideline to decide whether or not they think someone has ADHD and the end result is usually a prescription for a psychiatric drug. [2] [3]
“Parents are being told that their child has a ‘mental disorder’ but in actual fact there is no independent, valid test for ADHD nor is there any data to indicate that ADHD is due to a brain malfunction yet the number of children being labeled with a ‘brain-disorder’ continues to climb,” stated Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. “This is why we are calling on the FDA to investigate the heavy drugging of children in this country.”
According to the CDC, the estimated number of children ever diagnosed with ADHD, based on a national 2016 parent survey, is 6.1 million. [5]
Pediatric occupational therapist Angela Hanscom believes that the reason that children are being increasingly diagnosed with ADHD is that they are forced to stay in an upright position for hours on end and do not move nearly as much as needed. Gone are the days when children rolled down hills, climbed trees, spun in circles and recesses are abbreviated because of increasing academic demands. Ms. Hanscom tested several classrooms and discovered most children had very poor core strength and balance. In fact, she discovered that only one in twelve children were normal in this regard. [6]
However instead of prescribing more physical activity the psychiatric solution is to prescribe dangerous drugs. The two commonly prescribed drugs for ADHD, Ritalin and Adderall, carry Black box Warnings and side effects can include:
• Agitation
• Aggression
• mood swings
• depression
• thoughts of suicide
• fast/pounding/irregular heartbeat
• seizures
• slurred speech
• confusion
“Dangerous psychiatric drugs are being given to children despite the known side effects of death, homicides and suicides that have been reported,” stated Diane Stein. “Why is this being done despite the known risks? Because a psychiatrist prescribing drugs can make up to four times as much as one who doesn’t and drugs prescribed for ADHD alone make billions every year.” [7] [8]
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org or call 800-782-2878.
