Route 100 Duxbury by Harwood Union Highschool

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that there have been multiple vehicles getting stuck on VT Route 100 in Duxbury by Harwood Union Highschool, please seek an alternate route for travel until further notice.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has been cleared.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston