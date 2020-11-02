Roca Networks obtains ISO 27001 certification
Roca Networks obtains ISO 27001 certification, proving the strength and completeness of its information security management controls.
Our customers trust us with their IT and want to ensure that their infrastructure and sensitive information is completely protected.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roca Networks, the North American information technology services, and solutions company has achieved International Standards Organization (ISO) 27001 certification upon their first attempt, proving the strength and completeness of its information security management controls.
— Marius Stan - General Manager of Roca Networks
ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized best practice framework for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It is one of the most popular Information Security standards worldwide. When a company achieves ISO 27001: 2013 certification demonstrates that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the standards of the ISO model of implementation, maintenance, and continual improvement. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the standard requires the certification of an organization's information security management controls for areas such as data security and business continuity.
Roca Networks provides cyber-security products and services to small and medium businesses. The company has expertise in comprehensive security services including Managed Security Services - SOC Operations, Threat Detection, Security Technology Engineering, and Professional Services like Advisory Services, Technology Implementation, Threat Management & Incident Response.
“Roca Networks is focused on IT Security since its inception. We have a cyber-security first approach in everything we deploy and engineer. From the security of the network to the Cloud, including all the endpoint and mobile aspects, we have the expertise and implemented solutions in both the customer environments as well as our own. In the ten years of Roca’s existence, every client and information technology project we take on, the cyber-security aspects are carefully considered before the implementation. “Our customers trust us with their IT and want to ensure that their infrastructure and sensitive information is completely protected.” – said Marius Stan, General Manager of Roca Networks. “Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification proves our ongoing commitment to protect our customers’ data through the successful completion of in-depth assessments and evaluation of our information security practices” he added.
Roca Networks underwent a comprehensive assessment by NQA – Global Certification Body, a third-party auditor to validate compliance with this standard. Achieving this standard further demonstrates the company's commitment to continuously improving its approach to information security.
“Roca Networks has helped its customers achieve SOC 2 or ISO 27001 certifications. We wanted to attest what we were already performing – following the ISO27001 framework. The certification process is thorough and requires hard work, but our existing policies and practices inspired by ISO, NIST and COBIT frameworks, together with the company experience and use of the state of the art cyber-security solutions, made it an easier process” said Lyle Rodgers, the company Chief Information Security Officer and Lead Implementor of the ISO 27001 certification process for Roca Networks.
Roca Networks is an information technology company that provides IT managed services to companies from a range of industries in North America. With our experience in security, network, and cloud services, we provide a one-stop solution for all information technology needs and ensure a smooth and thorough experience that seamlessly solves the complex technicalities involved in running a business. Having most of its core staff with previous work experience in large corporations, Roca Networks brings the enterprise know-how and service quality to small and medium businesses.
For more information about Roca Networks please visit our company website: www.rocanetworks.com
