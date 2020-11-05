Leading Hard Money Lender Gauntlet Funding Relaunches 30-Year Rental Loan Product for Real Estate Investors
This loan is the perfect vehicle for investors seeking to exit their hard money loans and to secure better cash flow”USA , November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard money lender Gauntlet Funding LLC has announced today that is once again providing 30-year rental loans to long-term real estate investors. According to Lou Forino, Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding, as the post-Covid market continues to rebound, now is the perfect time to make this product available to investors.
“This loan is the perfect vehicle for investors seeking to exit their hard money loans and to secure better cash flow,” says Lou Forino, Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding. “Also, this product furthers our mission to help our borrowers and investors build wealth through real estate.
“This product is a key part of the BRRRR investing method we have been asked by our borrower’s repeatedly to bring this back,” Lou added.
Gauntlet Funding LLC is a New York-based private funding group comprised of experienced and knowledgeable industry professionals who specialize in direct private lending and financing distressed properties for real estate investors. With well over 25 years of experience, the industry experts at Gauntlet Funding have been financing REOs, short sales, construction projects, and other types of residential and commercial properties.
For additional information about this product, visit www.gauntletfunding.com or call 631-201-5569.
