The Goal Setter's Club Launches Workshop Wednesdays with Sheréa VéJauan
The ongoing series of educational webinars is for people seeking accountability for the goals they’ve set for 2021.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goal Setters Club is announcing the launch of Workshop Wednesdays with Sheréa VéJauan. The ongoing series of educational webinars is for people seeking accountability for the goals they’ve set for 2021.
VéJauan is co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club and author of the newly released tenth anniversary edition of The Annual Goals Journal: A One-Year Personal Goal Achievement System Inspiring You To Dream, Plan, And Take Immediate Action Towards your Goals. She says the weekly webinar series will kick off on Wednesday, November 4 at 7:30 PST with a course for business owners on how to create an annual marketing campaign calendar.
The Annual Goals Journal is deconstructed into 12 categories, and Workshop Wednesdays will deal with one of those categories each month. Subsequent webinars include a six-week virtual goal setting workshop entitled, “Before the Goal: 8 Activities to Complete Before You Craft Your 2021 Goals.” The series will continue to cover topics including creating a powerful vision board, using affirmations to reach your goals, and choosing a word for the year.
Select webinars are free, while others are fee-based. New webinars will go live every Wednesday, with past episodes being archived for on-demand access. The full program and how to register is detailed at https://shereavejauan.com/workshopwednesdays
VéJauan designed Workshop Wednesday to help people learn how to set and accomplish their goals and to discuss techniques for successful goal setting, while providing inspiration, motivation and accountability. She specializes in offering immediately-implementable, straightforward, easy-to- understand strategies that, if followed correctly, can contribute to lasting change. “Goals give us a reason to get up each day, motivation to act, and the courage to live the life we desire,” she says.
The Goal Setter’s Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal- setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal setting and achieving.
