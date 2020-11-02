As Audiences Battle Chronic Stress, GillespieHall’s Storytelling Uplifts During Pandemic

GillespieHall's Creative Team Partner Bridget Paverd (L) and Senior VP Clara Mattucci

PR Firm recognized with 2020 Gold Hermes Awards for Creative Storytelling

GH creates work that is brave and bold. It tells a very relatable story that moves people to act, to think differently.” — Dr. Lynn Morrison, CEO, BCCS

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR and Strategic Communication firm GillespieHall was recognized with two 2020 Hermes Creative Awards for compelling storytelling and visual identity branding during a pandemic.

“We’re delighted to receive this national recognition again. Promoting health prevention messaging is always a challenge,” says GillespieHall founding partner and PR specialist Bridget Paverd. “Add the pandemic and a toxic election into that mix and it is overwhelming – a reason for everyone to switch off. Many of our long-standing clients serve communities suffering from addiction and mental health issues – we had to create messages for audiences already feeling a sense of restlessness and helplessness. With everyone hungry for examples of success, the GH team focused on stories of hope, resilience, and inspiration. Our goal was to help reshape dispositions and inspire communities in recovery to keep going. It worked. Our clients, and their clients, were incredibly pleased with the results.”

“We kept the campaign authentic, relatable,” says GillespieHall Creative Lead, Jasha Price. “Using Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as traditional media, we created micro-stories for our clients Brandywine Counseling and Community Services and Delaware Prevention Partnership. The stories were inspirational, poignant, honest, relatable and provided a call to action. We also wanted to continue to foster loyalty and trust. It was different from what we had been doing prior to the pandemic – and the response was overwhelmingly positive,” says Price. “We wanted our audiences to feel totally supported by our clients, and they did.”

Behaviorist and GillespieHall Vice President, Clara Mattucci says, “We recognized that the audiences we targeted in these campaigns were exhausted, disengaged. We segmented the stories into digestible vignettes on the digital platforms. Some of the stories were translated into Spanish, and many of them were picked up by popular bloggers and media. We know audiences reject content that isn’t authentic – we don't ever take that risk. I appreciate having our firm recognized once again for this work. Our hearts go into every message, every story.”

About GillespieHall

Since 2006, GillespieHall (GH) has been delivering six-star communication strategies across the business, science, service, arts, education, political and non-profit sectors. A much-admired leader in public relations, branding and digital marketing, founding partner Bridget Paverd is also an instructor in crisis communication at Wharton. This is GH’s 74th national award in 5 years.

About Hermes Awards

Established in 1995, Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, design and execution of traditional materials and programs, and emerging digital technologies. GillespieHall’s work was one of several thousand entries submitted to Hermes from companies and nonprofits around the globe.