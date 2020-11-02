Cubresa’s NuPET Bio BSL3 Imaging System Selected by Innovative Solutions Canada to Test in COVID-19 Research Program

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc. is pleased to announce that its NuPET Bio imaging system, the first in the world specifically designed for infectious disease research in BSL3 environments, has received a contract and funding through Innovative Solutions Canada. The equipment will be installed at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will be used to support the centre’s SARS-CoV-2 research program. The project is being supported by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Cubresa is proud to introduce the NuPET Bio system and to have been selected by Innovative Solutions Canada to test the device in a COVID-19 research program.” said James Schellenberg, Cubresa’s Founder and CEO, “Cubresa currently designs preclinical imaging systems for researchers focused on a variety of application areas including oncology, stroke/inflammation research and tracer development. The introduction of the NuPET Bio now enables us to support the infectious disease community, as scientists work to better understand the COVID-19 virus and develop effective therapeutics to combat its effects.”

The NuPET Bio BSL3 Imaging System

The small, lightweight, and portable PET scanner is specifically designed to be used in biocontainment facilities. The equipment can be easily set up for scanning and then stored when not in use. The NuPET Bio can be decontaminated between studies and comes with a closed-tube animal handling system, helping to minimize the spread of pathogens and cross contamination.

Through Innovative Solutions Canada, the NuPET Bio may be available to other research labs who are interested in incorporating animal PET imaging into their research programs. For more information, please click here and search for Cubresa.