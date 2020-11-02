CSEM Celebrating 28 Years in Business

An industry leader in hazardous and environmental safety training has reached a new milestone.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), 80 percent of businesses fail with five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, The Center for Safety and Environmental Management (CSEM) is celebrating 28 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our clients for the past 28 years,” said Frank Quarato, spokesperson for CSEM. “We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

CSEM is an independently owned business founded in 1992 by professionals with more than 30 years' experience in hazardous and environmental safety training. CSEM is a small business, insured by Lloyd’s of London, and incorporated in the state of Pennsylvania. CSEM has delivered quality safety educational programs to government and corporate clients who will gladly attest to our methodology and results.

The company’s new milestone comes on the heels of its recently launched COVID-19 workplace hygiene training.

"The purpose of this course is to both meet the OSHA general duty clause and provide employees with policies, written programs, and training that support the actions needed to maintain a safe and healthy work environment amid viruses like COVID-19 and other disinfection concerns.

CSEM's online courses, company representatives say, include measurable knowledge retention using quantifiable pre and post-test results. This, combined with an employer's after-action audit, provides even further liability and exposure protection.

Quarato went on to explain that CSEM's turnkey COVID-19 workforce hygiene training can be delivered either via Zoom, face-to-face, or 100 percent computer-based interactive training. It can also be delivered as a live facilitator training at the facility of any organization.

As it relates to the training, course content and changes are applied regularly based on updates to The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state company liability. Along with the critical knowledge provided through the course, CSEM's COVID-19 training provides an option for industry, one-of-a-kind disinfection system that allows for facilities with high-density areas to be sanitized frequently and inexpensively.

As to why an organization should give CSEM's COVID-19 workplace hygiene training a try, Quarato stressed that people do not rise to their employers' expectations; they fall to the level of their training.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new normal and new expectations and liabilities associated with organizations. Proper cleaning and disinfection and personal and work area hygiene practices will be more top of mind than ever before.

The Occupational and Safety Health Act requires that each employer furnish a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm.

Even though there is currently no standard for COVID-19, consensus standards such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and CDC would be referenced such that an employer can be held accountable under the OSHA general duty clause.

Additionally, government agencies may find negligence on the part of an employer and mandate closures. General duty clause fines can reach upwards of $70,000, but not less than $5,000.

Quarato went on to point out that the second wave of civil liability could be levied out against an employer who is not COVID-19 compliant.

"As an experienced employer beyond regulations and rules, you also realize the value of providing your people with the necessary training and established routines that will help engage them in healthy workplace practices and develop the peace of mind and a strong desire to come to work every day," Quarato said.

For more information, please visit https://csem.com/resources/about-csem and https://www.csem.com/blog/.

