Houston Kraft, Kim Bohstedt and Diane Mantel Discuss The Next Big Idea with Fotis Georgiadis
Houston Kraft, a speaker, author, and Kindness advocate. Kim Bohstedt and Diane Mantel, the Founders of Upbeet + Rooted
You can't do it all yourselves. It's ok to ask for help but be selective of who you let into your little bubble.

Houston Kraft, a speaker, author, and Kindness advocate
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Everything can lead to something. I’ve learned along the way that most of my “failed” experiments have led to some of the best new connections, new ideas, and repurposable content for whatever comes next. When we cling on to the narrative that things need to “work” in order for us to feel good about them, we can easily miss the growth amidst the groans.
2. The most compassionate people have the most boundaries. Saying “no” often helps you say a more authentic, generous “yes.” Don’t overwhelm yourself by trying to make everything happen for everyone. Even though you’re attempting to be Kind, you’re actually burning yourself out and giving a less than ideal version of yourself in lots of directions.
3. Time = Priority. There’s an amazing article from the Wall Street Journal called “Are You As Busy As You Think?” It asks us to reframe how we view time. Instead of saying, “I don’t have time!” trying saying, “This is not my priority.” It’ll change the way you see the value of things.
4. “Self-Made” doesn’t exist. Find a partner or team quickly who can support the things you’re not so excited or skilled at. The entrepreneurial culture touts independence but rarely talks about how lonely solo success feels. Do meaningful work alongside people.
5. Do what you love and you’ll work harder than ever. I think it’s a silly narrative to tell young people that if they do what they love they’ll never “work” a day in their life. When we discover something purposeful, we want to work hard for it. And that thing will require lots of work — both the kind you love and lots of moments where it is truly just work. Let’s reframe what it means to create harmony between work and passion in a way that honors both.
Kim Bohstedt and Diane Mantel, the Founders of Upbeet + Rooted
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
We wish we would have started earlier because of the amazing response we have received thus far. It’s clear that the industry is ripe for this.
You can’t do it all yourselves. It’s ok to ask for help but be selective of who you let into your little bubble.
Be prepared for things to change course several times while trying to nail down your concept. It’s ok to massage/reshape different ideas and be ok with (the word of the year), PIVOTING.
Don’t second guess yourself/trust your gut. If someone shows you what they are all about/who they are at their core, believe them.
Don’t take things personally or let the criticism from others get in the way. There will always be those who don’t understand/like what you’re doing. There will also be gossip, don’t engage, it’s a waste of your time and energy and that needs to be spent on the business. No matter how hurtful it is, it is not worth it to engage.
Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?
Be kind (to yourself and to others)
Be consistent
Build an amazing community /network
Stay true to your mission, don’t get off course
Give back
Stay humble
Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂
Upbeet + Rooted is a women-owned marketplace, a community where vegan, plant-based, and cruelty-free lifestyles come together to live out our mantra, do no harm, through our thoughtfully hand-picked foods, products, and goodies from small businesses across the country.
U+ R exists to empower a no-harm world for the good of animals, people, and small businesses across the globe.
We are a powerful community of people and brands committed to living the no-harm mantra in order to create meaningful change through product choices and intentional living.
