Constellix Now Offers DNS Monitoring For South Korea
Constellix now offers DNS monitoring options in Seoul, Korea through Sonar, its powerful traffic monitoring system.
It is no surprise that over 91% of the population is now online. Constellix powers the traffic decisions of global brands that require monitoring and a fast internet presence in South Korea.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reston, VA, November 3, 2020 – Constellix announced a new Sonar monitoring location in Seoul, South Korea. This new configuration of redundant Sonar monitoring nodes adds Seoul as a monitoring location option within Sonar, thus allowing customers to track their hosts from Seoul, run trace-routes and instant checks, and take advantage of Sonar’s additional set of robust features. Sonar is now the most powerful and innovative traffic monitoring system on the market, which allows Constellix to monitor thousands of nameservers across the globe with industry-leading speed and accuracy.
"Constellix has always based our expansions on the demands of our users,” says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix. “With the extensive availability of high-speed internet, it is no surprise that over 91% of the population is now online. Constellix powers the traffic decisions of global brands that require monitoring and a fast internet presence in South Korea."
Developed in-house from the ground up, the Sonar Network Monitoring system is the backbone of Constellix’s traffic-management services. It can be used in conjunction with its DNS services or as a standalone monitoring system. Using real-user monitoring data combined with synthetic monitoring metrics, Sonar automatically verifies available resources and updates failover configurations to point to the healthiest and highest performing resource, as needed.
Sonar is designed so that customers can easily automate simple to advanced network tasks for a stress-free, peace-of-mind experience, and is battle-tested and proven to help network engineers stay on top of service disruptions, monitor upstream providers, and validate SLA’s with 100% confidence.
Adding Seoul as a monitoring location within Sonar further broadens Constellix’s already extensive network of over 100 nodes, providing even more value and monitoring coverage for its customers worldwide.
About Constellix
Constellix (Constellix.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic-management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query-management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams. Constellix is located at: 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA
