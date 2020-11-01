Traffic Fatality: Ridge Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Ridge Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:36 pm, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high-rate of speed southwest bound in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast and crashed into a Dodge Magnum making a left turn from the 1100 block of Ridge Road Southeast onto Southern Avenue.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim of the Dodge Magnum to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, an adult female and juvenile male, who were passengers in the Mercedes-Benz, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Cooper, of Southeast, DC.

On October 31, 2020, 34 year-old Calvin Kyle, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Leaving After Colliding and No Permit.