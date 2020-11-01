Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,971 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: Ridge Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Ridge Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:36 pm, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high-rate of speed southwest bound in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast and crashed into a Dodge Magnum making a left turn from the 1100 block of Ridge Road Southeast onto Southern Avenue.

 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim of the Dodge Magnum to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, an adult female and juvenile male, who were passengers in the Mercedes-Benz, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Cooper, of Southeast, DC.

 

On October 31, 2020, 34 year-old Calvin Kyle, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Leaving After Colliding and No Permit.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: Ridge Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.