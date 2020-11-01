Homicide: 1300 Block of Maple View Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the 1300 block of Maple View Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:00 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead

The decedent has been identified as 16 year-old Kareem Palmer, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text