Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As with everything, context is key: Cases are surging around the country and around the globe. In a sea of division and a sea of COVID chaos, our ship of state is sailing well," Governor Cuomo said. "The world, however, is in trouble. So New Yorkers should be very proud of where we are, but we also need to stay vigilant — wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.01 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.30 percent. Within the focus areas, 15,493 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 467 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 121,469 test results were reported, yielding 1,582 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/25 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/29) % Positive Yesterday (10/30) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 3.87% 3.62% 5.24% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.59% 2.62% 2.38% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.74% 2.52% 2.28% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.93% 1.67% 1.72% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 3.56% 3.33% 6.44% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 1.87% 2.08% 2.95% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 6.49% 3.61% 3.53% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.53% 2.14% 3.77% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 6.63% 2.06% 5.35% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.18% 2.75% 3.01% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.52% 1.53% 1.49% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.30% 1.38% 1.30%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,121 (+36)

- 1,121 (+36) Patients Newly Admitted - 147

- 147 Hospital Counties - 47

- 47 Number ICU - 248 (+5)

- 248 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation - 122 (+6)

- 122 (+6) Total Discharges - 79,717 (+96)

- 79,717 (+96) Deaths - 8

- 8 Total Deaths - 25,807

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.1% 0.9% Central New York 0.9% 2.4% 1.9% Finger Lakes 1.6% 2.4% 1.9% Long Island 1.5% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 0.5% 1.2% New York City 1.5% 1.6% 1.3% North Country 0.7% 1.2% 1.5% Southern Tier 1.1% 0.7% 1.0% Western New York 2.5% 2.3% 2.5%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 2.1% 1.6% 1.6% Brooklyn 1.7% 1.5% 1.4% Manhattan 0.7% 1.2% 0.8% Queens 1.7% 1.7% 1.5% Staten Island 2.4% 2.9% 2.1%

Of the 507,480 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,724 19 Allegany 341 5 Broome 3,710 48 Cattaraugus 536 9 Cayuga 438 9 Chautauqua 994 18 Chemung 1,826 29 Chenango 419 6 Clinton 263 8 Columbia 728 5 Cortland 584 17 Delaware 187 6 Dutchess 5,547 22 Erie 13,413 151 Essex 203 4 Franklin 86 4 Fulton 365 0 Genesee 407 1 Greene 515 5 Hamilton 18 0 Herkimer 396 2 Jefferson 220 6 Lewis 146 7 Livingston 332 5 Madison 584 7 Monroe 7,596 103 Montgomery 273 1 Nassau 50,153 146 Niagara 2,124 16 NYC 263,209 699 Oneida 2,831 47 Onondaga 5,696 93 Ontario 701 4 Orange 13,830 87 Orleans 413 0 Oswego 644 5 Otsego 415 5 Putnam 1,845 12 Rensselaer 1,116 5 Rockland 18,177 67 Saratoga 1,405 22 Schenectady 1,600 9 Schoharie 114 1 Schuyler 147 8 Seneca 148 0 St. Lawrence 415 6 Steuben 1,058 17 Suffolk 49,396 96 Sullivan 1,814 14 Tioga 689 17 Tompkins 650 11 Ulster 2,547 9 Warren 467 6 Washington 347 7 Wayne 550 20 Westchester 40,797 116 Wyoming 199 3 Yates 132 4

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,807. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: