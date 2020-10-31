Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"As with everything, context is key: Cases are surging around the country and around the globe. In a sea of division and a sea of COVID chaos, our ship of state is sailing well," Governor Cuomo said. "The world, however, is in trouble. So New Yorkers should be very proud of where we are, but we also need to stay vigilant — wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough."

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.01 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.30 percent. Within the focus areas, 15,493 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 467 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 121,469 test results were reported, yielding 1,582 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

10/11- 10/17 % Positive

10/18- 10/25 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (10/29) % Positive

Yesterday (10/30) % Positive

  
 
 

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

5.86%

5.29%

4.44%

3.87%

3.62%

5.24%

  

Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.36%

1.93%

2.38%

2.59%

2.62%

2.38%

  

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.27%

2.03%

2.40%

2.74%

2.52%

2.28%

  

Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.71%

2.70%

2.00%

1.93%

1.67%

1.72%

  

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive

9.77%

4.54%

3.65%

3.56%

3.33%

6.44%

  

Orange orange-zone focus area % positive

12.41%

4.62%

2.64%

1.87%

2.08%

2.95%

  

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.63%

4.05%

6.39%

6.49%

3.61%

3.53%

  

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

7.82%

7.52%

4.42%

4.53%

2.14%

3.77%

  

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.49%

7.12%

8.36%

6.63%

2.06%

5.35%

  

All focus area statewide % positive

3.18%

3.00%

3.27%

3.18%

2.75%

3.01%

  

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.18%

1.16%

1.31%

1.52%

1.53%

1.49%

  

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.01%

1.06%

1.06%

1.30%

1.38%

1.30%

  

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,121 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 147
  • Hospital Counties - 47
  • Number ICU - 248 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 122 (+6)
  • Total Discharges - 79,717 (+96)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 25,807

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

1.3%

1.1%

0.9%

Central New York

0.9%

2.4%

1.9%

Finger Lakes

1.6%

2.4%

1.9%

Long Island

1.5%

1.3%

1.3%

Mid-Hudson

1.9%

2.0%

2.2%

Mohawk Valley

0.7%

0.5%

1.2%

New York City

1.5%

1.6%

1.3%

North Country

0.7%

1.2%

1.5%

Southern Tier

1.1%

0.7%

1.0%

Western New York

2.5%

2.3%

2.5%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

2.1%

1.6%

1.6%

Brooklyn

1.7%

1.5%

1.4%

Manhattan

0.7%

1.2%

0.8%

Queens

1.7%

1.7%

1.5%

Staten Island

2.4%

2.9%

2.1%

 

Of the 507,480 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,724

19

Allegany

341

5

Broome

3,710

48

Cattaraugus

536

9

Cayuga

438

9

Chautauqua

994

18

Chemung

1,826

29

Chenango

419

6

Clinton

263

8

Columbia

728

5

Cortland

584

17

Delaware

187

6

Dutchess

5,547

22

Erie

13,413

151

Essex

203

4

Franklin

86

4

Fulton

365

0

Genesee

407

1

Greene

515

5

Hamilton

18

0

Herkimer

396

2

Jefferson

220

6

Lewis

146

7

Livingston

332

5

Madison

584

7

Monroe

7,596

103

Montgomery

273

1

Nassau

50,153

146

Niagara

2,124

16

NYC

263,209

699

Oneida

2,831

47

Onondaga

5,696

93

Ontario

701

4

Orange

13,830

87

Orleans

413

0

Oswego

644

5

Otsego

415

5

Putnam

1,845

12

Rensselaer

1,116

5

Rockland

18,177

67

Saratoga

1,405

22

Schenectady

1,600

9

Schoharie

114

1

Schuyler

147

8

Seneca

148

0

St. Lawrence

415

6

Steuben

1,058

17

Suffolk

49,396

96

Sullivan

1,814

14

Tioga

689

17

Tompkins

650

11

Ulster

2,547

9

Warren

467

6

Washington

347

7

Wayne

550

20

Westchester

40,797

116

Wyoming

199

3

Yates

132

4

 

 

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,807. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

2

Broome

1

Columbia

1

Erie

1

Kings

1

Richmond

1

Tioga

1

