The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed Erik Karst to be the go-to attorney for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family members. Mesothelioma compensation for a person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure is a one shot deal-which means if they do not hire the most qualified lawyers the person might get shortchanged out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial compensation-or more. Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this.

Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. For a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer their compensation will be based on asbestos exposure that occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. One thing Erik Karst will always ask a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is-if he can take a look at their DD214. The DD214 discharge paper will identify what ships or submarines a Navy Veteran might have been assigned to along with what their duty station was.

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oklahoma:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Oklahoma.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma.

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. https://stephensoncancercenter.org/.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma