Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Louisiana or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss Compensation -It might be Millions

“We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any Parish in Louisiana or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, “We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any Parish in Louisiana or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. About one in three people diagnosed with mesothelioma are Navy Veterans and because their asbestos exposure might have been so extreme-they frequently are the top group for compensation. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-depending how, where and when the person was exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

“We are warning a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family members to not start filling out contact information boxes online for ‘free’ mesothelioma maps, kits, guides, calculators or ridiculous two minute compensation tests because all these lawyers are trying to do is to get your phone number and address-so they can call you day and night. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family members-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 he will be able to answer your questions-and he knows what he is talking about.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Louisiana the Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org

Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.