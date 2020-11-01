National Author's Day is November 1, Fun Ways to Celebrate Around America
This list of authors is a collective tribute to decades of brilliance, sacrifices, and perseverance. - Fran Briggs, American JournalistNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year on November 1st, millions of people celebrate authors and the books they have written.
National Author's Day was established to encourage Americans to recognize authors who invest countless hours and make personal sacrifices to write books for readers who love them.
For centuries, authors have contributed to the intellect, joy, and development of readers with little fanfare.
That changed in 1928, when Nellie Verne Burt McPherson, a teacher and avid reader, had the inclination to reserve a day to recognize authors.
Today, people are encourage to post on social media using the hashtag #NationalAuthorsDay to show appreciation for authors who have greatly enriched their lives. It is also a great day to look for deals and discounts from authors.
"To recognize each talented author is simply not possible,” says American Journalist, Fran Briggs. “However, I would be remiss if I did not include a few of them here. This list of authors and their respective book is a collective tribute to decades of brilliance, sacrifices, and perseverance."
1. The Love of My Life by Jahzara
2. Justice Tomorrow by Jackie Ross Flaum
3. Will You Be Made Whole? by Eric Ayala
4. Beet Wave by Fran Briggs and Demetra Davis
5. Drau: Scion by E S Stephens
6. Things I Wish I Knew: Letters To My Sisters by LaDonna Marie
7. Time to Say Goodbye by Parker J Cole
8. In Gray by Sara-Jean Brenhardt
9. Julianne's Wish by Marie Navarro
10. Navigating The Adventurer's Fate — Free-Spirited African American Adventurer's Who Know No Boundaries by P.C. Rice
11. 911: Official Complicity by Daniel M. Warloch
12. Queen Vernita’s Visitors educational adventure series by Dr. Dawn Menge
13. Lander's Choice by C.S. Wachter
14. Uprising: A book of Poetry by Sylvia Blalock
15. From the Barrio by Dr. Robert Renteria
How to Celebrate National Author's Day
- Read an author's latest work
- Post your favorite book on social media and hashtag #NationalAuthorsDay
- Reach out to an author on social media and thank them
- Buy a book for yourself, or others
NATIONAL AUTHOR’S DAY HISTORY
In 1928, Nellie Verne Burt McPherson, a teacher and avid reader, had the inclination to reserve a day to recognize American authors. After reading "Eben Holden’s Last Day A’ Fishin" by Irving Bacheller, she wrote a letter to tell him how much she enjoyed his book. Becheller then sent McPherson an autographed copy of another story. It was then that Nellie Verne Burt McPherson proposed the idea for National Author’s Day to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. In 1929, the clubs endorsed that National Author’s Day be observed honoring American writers. The United States Department of Commerce would later recognize the day in 1949.
