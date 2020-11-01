Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Press Release / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Kimberly Harvey                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 1956hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Cliche Jr.                                                

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police report of a vehicle driving erratically on VT Rt 100B. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Andrew Cliche Jr. Cliche was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Cliche was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/19/2020 at 0830hrs.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830hrs           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

