VSP Press Release / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 1956hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Andrew Cliche Jr.
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police report of a vehicle driving erratically on VT Rt 100B. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Andrew Cliche Jr. Cliche was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Cliche was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/19/2020 at 0830hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191