RE: 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte

The roadway is back open at this time

 

From: Wright, Kristen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, October 31, 2020 8:55 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Please be advised that 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte is currently down to one land due to a crash in the area. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

