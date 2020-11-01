RE: 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte
The roadway is back open at this time
From: Wright, Kristen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, October 31, 2020 8:55 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that 5019 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte is currently down to one land due to a crash in the area.
This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.