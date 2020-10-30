Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Liaison team meeting for FWP conservation easements scheduled for Nov. 30

Fish & Wildlife - Region 1

Friday, October 30, 2020

KALISPELL — The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and landowners for the Haskill and Trumbull Creek conservation easements in northwest Montana.

This year, due to Covid-19, the liaison meeting will be virtual. The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., Nov. 30, 2020. The meeting will be livestreamed online at http://fwp.mt.gov/regions/r1/ with opportunities for the public to comment.

Liaison team meetings are required annually by the conservation easement and provide a forum for discussion of any issues that may arise with respect to public use, land use, access issues, conditions or other unanticipated issues related to the conservation easement lands.

FWP manages over 100 conservation easements across the state protecting more than 550,000 acres. 

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or government agency that limits certain uses of the land in order to protect its specific conservation values. Conserving open, working lands and wildlife habitat through conservation easements is fundamental to FWP’s role in stewarding the public’s fish and wildlife resources.

For more information, contact Alan Wood at (406) 751-4595. 

