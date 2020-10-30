For immediate release: October 30, 2020 (20-207)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471

Benton County agency affiliated counselor’s license suspended on alleged sexual misconduct

OLYMPIA - The secretary of health immediately suspended the license of Benton County agency-affiliated counselor Arthur Warren de Victoria (CG.60710970) pending further legal action.

De Victoria is alleged to have committed sexual misconduct. Charges state that de Victoria allegedly made statements of a sexual nature to a patient, exposed himself, and engaged in sexual activity with the patient. De Victoria was charged with one count of second-degree rape, a class A felony, in Benton County Superior Court.

De Victoria cannot practice as an agency-affiliated counselor in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)