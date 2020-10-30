Iredell County Courts Cancel Most Sessions of Court Due to Exposures to COVID-19

Iredell County court officials have announced that due to COVID-19 exposures at the Iredell County Hall of Justice in Statesville, most courts in Iredell County will be canceled for the week of November 2-6, 2020. However, Administrative / Traffic Court will be held in Mooresville on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

“We are working directly with the Iredell County Health Department and the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts to protect the health of those who work in the courthouse as well as the people we serve,” said Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson.

While most courts have been canceled and court dates will be rescheduled, the clerk of superior court’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with limited staffing. The cashier will be closed from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day. The public is strongly encouraged to use remote resources to conduct court business whenever possible. An altered schedule is as follows:

Administrative/Traffic Court will be held in Mooresville on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Domestic Violence Court will be held at the Iredell County Hall of Justice on Monday November 2, 2020 and Thursday November 5, 2020 at 9:30 am as originally scheduled. First appearances for in-custody defendants will occur on Monday, November 2, 2020, and Thursday, November 5, 2020. Civil District Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Criminal District Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Superior Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Juvenile Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Small Claims / Magistrate’s Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Child Support Court has been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. Hearings before the Clerk of Superior Court including Foreclosures have been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020 Appointments with the Estates / Probate Division of the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office have also been canceled for the week of November 2, 2020, through November 6, 2020. The public should contact the Estates Division at 704-832-6604 to reschedule an appointment. The Grand Jury scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 has been postponed until Thursday, November 12, 2020

Criminal district court cases will be rescheduled automatically. Persons with cases in these courts will receive a letter with a new court date. The public can also find new criminal court dates at www.nccourts.gov/court-dates.

Persons with civil matters should contact their attorney for their new court date or call the Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s Civil Division at 704-832-6603.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov/closings