Maine DOE Update – October 30, 2020

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color and is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed the data and trends for all counties. Based on this assessment, Somerset and Washington counties are now categorized as yellow, joining Waldo County, which was designated yellow last week. All other counties remain green. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce the release of Maine’s first, state owned and free, PreK-12th grade Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum. | More

This opportunity is for school-based educators. The Fellowship is designed to improve educational outcomes for students by leveraging the expertise of school-based practitioners in the creation, dissemination, and evaluation of national education policy. Founded on the principles of partnership, collaboration and cooperation with school-based educators, the Fellowship seeks to: | More

The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey (MIYHS) has been conducted in the February of odd-numbered years since 2009, with the next administration due in February 2021. Given the extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MIYHS will be postponed to Fall 2021. With a significant portion of students learning remotely in some capacity, high quality data collection is not feasible for the 2020-2021 academic year. | More

The Maine Teacher of the Year Program hosted a unique celebration this year to honor its 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year and the 2021 Maine Teacher of the Year. With COVID-19 health protocols in mind, the innovative team of people behind Maine’s Teacher of the Year Program planned a safe, in-person tailgate event this year in place of the traditional indoor evening gala. | More

The Maine Department of Education has transformed the Back to School Toolkit rolled out at the beginning of the year into a COVID-19 Toolkit with additional tools to help schools as they face the challenges and realities of providing education during the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

Resilient even amidst a pandemic, the computer science education community is continuing to grow and expand computer science opportunities throughout Maine. Many partners including the Maine Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA), Maine Department of Education, Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA), Educate Maine, and others are working together to make sure that computer science education is available to Maine students throughout the state. Check out these upcoming computer science learning opportunities for students and educators below! | More

This year, MYAN (Maine Youth Action Network) has eight new virtual trainings across three topic areas: Supporting Social Justice Movements, Community Based Action, and Positive Youth Development. | More

Specialists from the Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team are excited to offer a web-based professional development opportunity for early childhood educators in the Pre-K and Kg grade span.| More

Community Learning for ME will be hosting wellness related workshops and activities for teachers on Wednesdays in November. All workshops are FREE to attend and participants will receive contact hours for participation in live sessions. More

