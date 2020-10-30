For Immediate Release: October 29, 2020 Contact:518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00pm

AGENDA

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2020 . In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government

WHAT: Meeting of the Committee

WHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00pm

Web Ex Information

------------------------------------------------------- Mobile Devices -------------------------------------------------------

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mf40c0b6c72d268e539f3d874e9555be9

Password: 8W3GwRqjKy9

------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information -------------------------------------------------------

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 171 321 5501

###