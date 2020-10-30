Southeast Welcome Center on I-25 closed for weekend

CHEYENNE — The Southeast Welcome Center near mile marker 4 on Interstate 25 is temporarily closed starting today due to concerns with COVID-19 exposure.

The closure will remain in place while the facility is cleaned and will reopen once the cleaning process is complete. Facilities, including restrooms and tourism information areas, will be closed to the public. Parking will remain available.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.