Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation, Trespass, Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 20a504199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1110 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Rd/Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions Violation/Trespass/Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Daniel Belisle

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP received a report that Belisle was intoxicated and threatening people within his household in Newport Center. Investigation revealed Belisle to have violated previously issued Orleans County court ordered conditions of release by abusing and harassing members within his household who also happened to be tenants. There was also evidence to believe Belisle trespassed on his tenants property and threatened them with death. Belisle was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on this day and held at Northern State Correctional Facility until his blood alcohol level was zero. He is to be seen in court again the following day, 10/30/20.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/20 @ 1300 hrs

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

