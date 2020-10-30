Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation, Trespass, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20a504199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Andrew Jensen                           

STATION: VSP Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1110 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Rd/Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions Violation/Trespass/Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Belisle                                             

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP received a report that Belisle was intoxicated and threatening people within his household in Newport Center.  Investigation revealed Belisle to have violated previously issued Orleans County court ordered conditions of release by abusing and harassing members within his household who also happened to be tenants.  There was also evidence to believe Belisle trespassed on his tenants property and threatened them with death.  Belisle was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on this day and held at Northern State Correctional Facility until his blood alcohol level was zero.  He is to be seen in court again the following day, 10/30/20.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/20 @ 1300 hrs           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

