Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation, Trespass, Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 20a504199
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1110 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Rd/Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions Violation/Trespass/Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Daniel Belisle
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, VSP received a report that Belisle was intoxicated and threatening people within his household in Newport Center. Investigation revealed Belisle to have violated previously issued Orleans County court ordered conditions of release by abusing and harassing members within his household who also happened to be tenants. There was also evidence to believe Belisle trespassed on his tenants property and threatened them with death. Belisle was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on this day and held at Northern State Correctional Facility until his blood alcohol level was zero. He is to be seen in court again the following day, 10/30/20.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/20 @ 1300 hrs
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
