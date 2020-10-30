North Ector County Project to Rehab Section of Highway 385

ODESSA ­– A project to rebuild about 9.5 miles of U.S. Highway 385 in northern Ector County is scheduled to start in November. The project goes from FM 1882 (West County Road) to the Andrews County line.

In addition to rehabilitating and resurfacing the road, a southbound turn lane and a northbound acceleration lane will be added at Cottonwood Road. Other crossovers along the corridor will also be improved. Overhead illumination is planned at Cottonwood as well. Signage and some drainage structures will be replaced.

Lane closures will be needed in the project, but one lane will always be kept open in both directions on the main lanes.

A construction zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour will be in place for the project. A construction zone speed limit of 45 will be in place near the intersections of Highway 158 and Loop 338 when work is occurring in those areas.

A width restriction of 12 feet will also be in place through the work zone.

Work is scheduled to begin at the Andrews County line and move south.

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete and should be finalized in mid-2022.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the traveling public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes. Large, slow-moving vehicles may inadvertently enter a lane of travel. Slowing down and giving extra space between vehicles is key to a safe working environment.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $20.1 million.