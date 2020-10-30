The Modern Back Offers Daiwa Massage Chairs: Leveraging Black Friday Massage Chair
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, and the global infection rate and death rate keep on climbing, especially the infection rate, the need for social distancing remains integral to the prevention and control of this virus’s devastating impact on the world.
The effect of living through a national disaster on the human psyche is well-documented. While research on the impact of living with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with particular reference to the need for physical distancing, is ongoing, it is apparent that people do not cope well with the lack of face-to-face contact with each other.
The journal article titled, "Impact of social distancing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic: An urgent discussion," by Matias Melo and Douglas Soares highlights the following fact:
“The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak has spread across all continents, causing major economic losses, reduced physical interaction, and significant psychological distress.”
While an in-depth discussion on this point is not relevant to this content, it is essential to note that the term "psychological distress" is an umbrella phrase for individual conditions like depression, PTSD, anxiety, and stress-based mental health diseases.
Therefore, the question must be asked and answered: What is the best way to mitigate COVID-19's adverse effects on the human psyche?
Enter the Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair.
By way of expanding on this answer, let’s consider the following features and benefits of this massage chair.
1. Optimally designed to take up very little space
For most people, living spaces can be small. The average one-person apartment is between 300 and 750 feet, depending on the location. Therefore, it is essential to utilize the space as efficiently as possible, to create a sense of spaciousness, especially since the pandemic. Home has become the office and the entertainment space. And individuals are expected to spend weeks and months in the same area.
Consequently, it is a good idea to purchase one of the Daiwa massage chairs as they are designed to fit into a tiny space. These chairs have a pivot-base system. Ergo, it can be placed close to the room’s wall and still offer a full position recline.
2. Zero gravity position
Gravity is a critical component of human life. The earth’s gravity is what keeps people on the planet. It is also the force that keeps the earth in its orbit around the sun. Succinctly stated, without gravity, there will be no life on earth.
However, it also takes its toll on the human body’s joints. The Hubble Massage Chair has a built-in zero gravity reclining position, evenly distributing the body’s weight across the chair and reducing pressure on the body and its joints.
The zero-gravity position has two outcomes:
• Removes stress on the muscles allowing them to relax
• Lifts the legs above the heart, improving the blood flow around the human body.
3. Body scan technology
The Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair includes a 3D body scan, designed to map the human back, especially the spine's contours. This allows the chair to provide a human-like customized massage, designed to relax and heal the human body. The spinal muscles play an essential role in body posture and the ability to breathe in air, allowing to lungs to extract the oxygen from the air and transport it throughout the body via the bloodstream.
If the back muscles linking the rib cage and the spine are knotted and tense, the rib cage will not expand enough, forcing shallow breathing instead of deep breathing. This has a negative impact on the quantity of air taken in when breathing. The 3D body scan targets important spinal and back muscles to be massaged, facilitating muscle relaxation, and improving the ability to breathe deeply.
4. L-track massage track
The L-track massage track runs from the top of the chair right down, where the shoulders are situated to the chair's seat. As an aside, it incorporates the S-track, which follows the curvature of the spine. In other words, the L-track expands the length of the S-track on both sides.
The 3D massage rollers run along the L-track, massaging the shoulders, back, and glutes. Because the track follows the spine's curve, the rollers also follow the spine's curve, massaging the muscles right next to the spine.
Final thoughts
The best and latest massage chairs are on offer at both The Modern Back's showrooms and online.
The is one of the leading online retail stores in the United States. They also have the largest showroom in Florida, offering various types and brands of massage chairs to suit all budgets. Their knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and to assist customers with their massage chair purchase.
Therefore, customers looking for the latest Daiwa massage chairs can shop the Black Friday massage chair deals at both The Modern Back - Boynton Beach and Sarasota showrooms as well as online.
Google Map Link: https://g.page/the-modern-back-boynton-beach?gm
Media Relations
The effect of living through a national disaster on the human psyche is well-documented. While research on the impact of living with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with particular reference to the need for physical distancing, is ongoing, it is apparent that people do not cope well with the lack of face-to-face contact with each other.
The journal article titled, "Impact of social distancing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic: An urgent discussion," by Matias Melo and Douglas Soares highlights the following fact:
“The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak has spread across all continents, causing major economic losses, reduced physical interaction, and significant psychological distress.”
While an in-depth discussion on this point is not relevant to this content, it is essential to note that the term "psychological distress" is an umbrella phrase for individual conditions like depression, PTSD, anxiety, and stress-based mental health diseases.
Therefore, the question must be asked and answered: What is the best way to mitigate COVID-19's adverse effects on the human psyche?
Enter the Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair.
By way of expanding on this answer, let’s consider the following features and benefits of this massage chair.
1. Optimally designed to take up very little space
For most people, living spaces can be small. The average one-person apartment is between 300 and 750 feet, depending on the location. Therefore, it is essential to utilize the space as efficiently as possible, to create a sense of spaciousness, especially since the pandemic. Home has become the office and the entertainment space. And individuals are expected to spend weeks and months in the same area.
Consequently, it is a good idea to purchase one of the Daiwa massage chairs as they are designed to fit into a tiny space. These chairs have a pivot-base system. Ergo, it can be placed close to the room’s wall and still offer a full position recline.
2. Zero gravity position
Gravity is a critical component of human life. The earth’s gravity is what keeps people on the planet. It is also the force that keeps the earth in its orbit around the sun. Succinctly stated, without gravity, there will be no life on earth.
However, it also takes its toll on the human body’s joints. The Hubble Massage Chair has a built-in zero gravity reclining position, evenly distributing the body’s weight across the chair and reducing pressure on the body and its joints.
The zero-gravity position has two outcomes:
• Removes stress on the muscles allowing them to relax
• Lifts the legs above the heart, improving the blood flow around the human body.
3. Body scan technology
The Daiwa Hubble Massage Chair includes a 3D body scan, designed to map the human back, especially the spine's contours. This allows the chair to provide a human-like customized massage, designed to relax and heal the human body. The spinal muscles play an essential role in body posture and the ability to breathe in air, allowing to lungs to extract the oxygen from the air and transport it throughout the body via the bloodstream.
If the back muscles linking the rib cage and the spine are knotted and tense, the rib cage will not expand enough, forcing shallow breathing instead of deep breathing. This has a negative impact on the quantity of air taken in when breathing. The 3D body scan targets important spinal and back muscles to be massaged, facilitating muscle relaxation, and improving the ability to breathe deeply.
4. L-track massage track
The L-track massage track runs from the top of the chair right down, where the shoulders are situated to the chair's seat. As an aside, it incorporates the S-track, which follows the curvature of the spine. In other words, the L-track expands the length of the S-track on both sides.
The 3D massage rollers run along the L-track, massaging the shoulders, back, and glutes. Because the track follows the spine's curve, the rollers also follow the spine's curve, massaging the muscles right next to the spine.
Final thoughts
The best and latest massage chairs are on offer at both The Modern Back's showrooms and online.
The is one of the leading online retail stores in the United States. They also have the largest showroom in Florida, offering various types and brands of massage chairs to suit all budgets. Their knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and to assist customers with their massage chair purchase.
Therefore, customers looking for the latest Daiwa massage chairs can shop the Black Friday massage chair deals at both The Modern Back - Boynton Beach and Sarasota showrooms as well as online.
Google Map Link: https://g.page/the-modern-back-boynton-beach?gm
Media Relations
The Modern Back
+1 800-416-4304
email us here