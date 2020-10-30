Community Learning for ME Offers November Wellness Wednesdays for Educators

Community Learning for ME will be hosting wellness related workshops and activities for teachers on Wednesdays in November. All workshops are FREE to attend and participants will receive contact hours for participation in live sessions.

November 4th, 11th and 18th:

7:15 – 7:30 AM – Start your day with a meditation session, physical activity or a good laugh.

12:00 & 3:00 PM- Workshop sessions to provide teachers with a variety of practical and applicable wellness resources.

Self-Care is never selfish! For more information and to sign up visit Community Learning for ME or contact Megan Leach, Communications and Content Coordinator for Rural Asperations at megan@ruralaspirations.org.