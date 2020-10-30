Computer Science in Maine: Updates and News

Resilient even amidst a pandemic, the computer science education community is continuing to grow and expand computer science opportunities throughout Maine. Many partners including the Maine Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA), Maine Department of Education, Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA), Educate Maine, and others are working together to make sure that computer science education is available to Maine students throughout the state. Check out these upcoming computer science learning opportunities for students and educators below!

Virtual Family Code Nights

Date/Time: Various Dates, November 2nd through December 9th

In the past three years, more than 100 Maine schools and community organizations have hosted Family Code Nights. These events have brought together nearly 3,000 children and parents to learn how to code side-by-side. Now, the makers of Family Code Night have started a program called CS is Elementary.

It’s simple and free for Maine elementary schools to get involved. Visit Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance’s Family Code Night Host site to learn more – https://mmsa.org/familycodenight/

CS Connected

Date/Time: Wednesdays, 12pm

A weekly virtual series for college students, produced by Project>Login & UMaine’s School of Computing and Information Sciences. Check out CS Connected on Eventbrite to register for upcoming sessions.

CS Educator Happy Hour

Date/Time: Thursdays, 5pm

Are you teaching computer science or interested in doing so in the future? Join a virtual Zoom gathering of the Maine Computer Science educator community to engage in themed informal interactions. Email angela@educatemaine.org for the link to join!

CodeHS

Date/Time: November 12th, 4:30pm

Join a one-hour workshop for middle school teachers on JavaScript using Intro to Programming with Karel the Dog.

Click here to sign up for this event, hosted by Maine CSTA President, Sean Wasson.

Would you like to see your computer science events and news listed in a computer science release? Are you doing something new and exciting with computer science that you want to share with the rest of the community? Reach out to Emma-Marie Banks, Computer Science Specialist at the Maine Department of Education. emma-marie.banks@maine.gov